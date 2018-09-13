Novogratz calls the bottom in crypto crash

"I think we put in a low yesterday," says Mike Novogratz, posting a chart of the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.

Yesterday's level, says the longtime crypto bull, happens to match the point at which crypto prices broke out to the upside one year ago. "Markets like to retrace to the breakout ... We retraced the whole of the bubble."

