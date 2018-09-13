Cirrus Logic closes -4.2% as older iPhones lose dongles

Apple’s older iPhones will no longer include lightning-to-headphone jack adapters, which Barclays says could hurt audio chip supplier Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Cirrus had already warned that the dongle was out in the current generations, but didn’t say that the older models would also remove the free accessory. Customers will have the option to buy the dongle.

In FY18, Apple accounted for about 81% of Cirrus sales.

Cirrus shares closed today down 4.2% to $39.32.

