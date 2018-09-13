Frequency Electronics notes sequential gains in break-even quarter

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) saw net income drop near break-even after revenues fell by more than 8% Y/Y in fiscal Q1 results.

The company pointed to sequential gains, however: “FEI’s revenues, profitability and backlog are on the rise," says Chairman Martin Bloch. "These results reaffirm our expectation of rising revenues and profitability this full fiscal year and beyond. Our confidence is supported by a backlog which has more than doubled to approximately $37M at the end of July 2018."

Operating income was $85,000 vs. a year-ago $180,000, and net income dropped to $31,000 from a year-ago $614,000 (a total benefiting from a $1M gain on sale of securities).

Revenue breakout: Satellite-related, $5.5M (up from $5.2M); Non-space-related U.S. Government/DOD end use, $4.8M (up from $4.5M); other commercial and industrial applications, $0.7M (down from $2.3M).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

