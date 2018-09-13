Adobe reports Q3 beats, upside Q4 guide

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) reports Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up 24% Y/Y.

Revenue breakdown: Digital Media, $1.61B (consensus: $1.59B); Digital Experience, $614M (consensus: $592.1M); Publishing, $68.2M (consensus: $62.1M).

Incremental Digital Media ARR was $339M compared to the $317M consensus with Total Digital Media ARR at $6.4B.

Other key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, 40.4%; cash from operations, $955.3M; ending deferred revenue, $2.71B.

Update with Q4 guidance: Q4 guidance has revenue of $2.42B (consensus: $2.41B) with Digital Media expected to grow 22% Y/Y (consensus: 22.7%) and Digital Experience up 20% Y/Y (consensus: +18.1%).