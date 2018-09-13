Extreme Networks CFO departs; company reaffirms guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is launching a search for a new chief financial officer with Drew Davies planning an exit.

Davies will look for a senior executive finance position outside the networking industry, the company says.

Matt Cleaver, VP of Finance, will become interim CFO.

The company's also reaffirming guidance for its fiscal first quarter, which ends on Sept. 30. "We are confident in our fiscal first quarter guidance and continue to see strong wins in the market across our product portfolio, in cross-selling opportunities and within our targeted industry verticals in all of our geos, along with improved linearity," says CEO Ed Meyercord.