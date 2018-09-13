Kinder Morgan stops Elba Island construction ahead of Florence

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) says it is halting construction at its $2B liquefaction plant project at the Elba Island LNG Terminal in Georgia in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Florence, but the Elba Island LNG terminal itself will remain in operation.

KMI expects pipeline assets including the Elba Express pipeline, the Southern Natural Gas system and the Plantation Pipe Line system to remain operational through the hurricane, while liquids and bulk terminals along the coasts of South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia likely will experience partial or temporary shutdowns.

Construction on the 2.5B metric tons/year Elba liquefaction project, which will add liquefaction and export capability to the existing LNG export terminal, began last November; KMI expects the project's final units to come on line by early 2019.