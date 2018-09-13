Supernus Pharma to acquire Biscayne Neurotherapeutics for up to $185M

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) has agreed to acquire privately held Biscayne Neurotherapeutics, a developer of a novel treatment for epilepsy, now called SPN-817.

Under the terms of the deal, Supernus will pay $15M upfront, up to $75M in development milestones and up to $95M in sales milestones. Biscayne will also be eligible for low single-digit royalties on net sales. Supernus will be responsible for any applicable royalties to third parties for the use of in-licensed intellectual property, up to a maximum of 12% for all parties.