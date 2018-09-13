GrubHub closes LevelUp purchase, will buy more OrderUp assets

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) has closed its $390M acquisition of LevelUp.

That purchase fills out its solution for mobile diner engagement and payments, the company says.

It paid through cash on hand and its existing credit facility; GrubHub expects a revenue contribution of about $2M to Q3 results and a negative impact to EBITDA of less than $1M.

It will update full-year guidance on its Q3 conference call.

Meanwhile, GrubHub says it's entered an agreement to buy certain assets of 11 franchisee-owned OrderUp delivery markets across seven states; that follows a similar 2017 deal for 27 other OrderUp markets.