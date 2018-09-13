NIO +70% in second day stunner

Shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) ended the day up 70% as investors bid up the Chinese premium EV company based off potential.

NIO had an all-star roster of IPO underwriters (Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Citi, Credit Suisse), which may be helping to support initial demand.

In an interesting tidbit, some digging by SA contributor Wilsonville Capital into NIO's F-1 revealed that the company has a large office in San Jose, California and a "user experience" team in San Francisco.

