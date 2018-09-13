Stocks score gains on inflation, trade headlines

Stocks finished higher, helped by milder than expected consumer inflation data and indications that senior officials from the U.S. and China appear headed for new discussions on trade matters.

But stocks pulled back from morning highs after Pres. Trump said he felt no pressure to strike a deal with China.

Even so, tech stocks rallied 1.2% to lead S&P sectors, recouping a bit of the losses the group has suffered this month on fears of heavier regulation and the impact of tariffs on the industry’s trade-dependent firms; Apple jumped 2.4% a day after it unveiled its new lineup of mobile devices, including its $1,099 iPhone XS Max.

The health care sector (+1.1%) also was strong, but consumer staples (-0.4%) and financials (-0.2%) lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices finished flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.96%.

WTI crude oil slumped 2.5% to $68.59/bbl after an IEA report said OPEC production posted its biggest monthly increase in more than two years and Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a Category 2 storm.