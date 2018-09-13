CPS Technologies announces $5M in new Hermetic Packaging Business

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) announces receipt of purchase orders, sourcing and pricing agreements with key customers in Hermetic Packaging Product Line currently forecast at more than $5M through the end of 2019.

“The inflow of orders through successful negotiations of purchase orders and multi-year pricing agreements with our largest hermetic packaging customers in the United States, Europe and Asia clearly validates our market focus and is an affirmation of the superior value proposition our products provide. These agreements ensure our majority market share position with these key customers through 2019,” commented tCheryl Oliveira, CPS Technologies VP of Sales.