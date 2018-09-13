Sears +15% after reporting smallest same-store sales drop in three years

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) +15.7% after-hours as its Q2 results include the smallest decline in quarterly same-store sales in more than three years.

Q2 sales at Sears and Kmart stores open for at least 12 months fell 3.9%, reflecting Kmart comparable store sales declining 3.7% and Sears comparable store sales falling 4%, compared with a decline of 11.9% in the prior period.

"While we are encouraged by the improved comparable stores sales trend we experienced in the second quarter, and the positive comparable store sales of 3% and 2.5% achieved in the months of July and August, respectively, we have yet to achieve our goal of returning the company to profitability," SHLD says.

SHLD's Q2 net loss totaled $508M (a $4.68/share loss) vs. a net loss of $250M million ($2.33/share loss) in the year-ago quarter, adjusted EBITDA was negative $112M vs. negative $66M last year, and total revenue tumbled 26% Y/Y to $3.18B from $4.28B due to store closures.