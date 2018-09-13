SQM seeks court rejection of government deal with Tianqi Lithium

SQM opposes the terms of an agreement drawn up last week between Chile’s anti-trust regulator and Tianqi Lithium, which hopes to buy nearly 25% of SQM, its lawyers tell the country’s antitrust court, which must approve the deal.

SQM believes the measures agreed upon were not sufficient to limit Tianqi's access to its commercially sensitive information.

Chilean regulators have been scrutinizing Tianqi’s bid to buy the stake in SQM for $4.1B, which would give the Chinese miner a coveted stake in one of the world’s top producers of lithium.