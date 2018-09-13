Pot stocks poop out as Canadian weed investors may be barred from U.S.

Cannabis-related stocks tumble after-hours following a Politico report that the U.S. may bar Canadians who work in the marijuana industry or invest in the companies from entering the U.S.: TLRY -7.7% , CGC -2.4% , CRON -2.3% .

"Facilitating the proliferation of the legal marijuana industry in U.S. states where it is deemed legal or Canada may affect an individual's admissibility to the U.S.," Todd Owen, executive assistant commissioner for the Office of Field Operations at the CBP, told Politico.

Canada is set to become the world’s only major industrialized nation to legalize retail marijuana sales, starting Oct. 17.