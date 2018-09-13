Congo mines minister says no compromise on new mining code

Democratic Republic of Congo's mines minister says the government will not compromise on the new mining code signed into law in March that hikes royalties and taxes.

Major mining companies including Randgold (NASDAQ:GOLD), Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) have strongly opposed the code and have been holding out hope it might be watered down in further negotiations.

The minister also asks mining companies to explore beyond their existing concessions, most of which were state-owned before being privatized over the past two decades.