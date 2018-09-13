Volkswagen to end production of iconic Beetle

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) say it will end production of the iconic Beetle next year, ending an 80-year run for a car that once introduced many Americans to the German brand.

Production of the original Beetle ended in 2003 but a more-modern version of the car that was larger and had more creature comforts debuted in 1997; the newer model has been produced in Mexico since 1999.

VW says the move comes as it focuses on other models and its electric car lineup but left the door open for a potential return of the nameplate.