U.S. utility solar contracts jumped to H1 record despite tariffs, report says

Procurement of solar energy by U.S. utilities exploded to a record 8.5 GW in H1, prompting the Solar Energy Industries Association to boost its five-year installation forecast despite the Trump administration’s tariffs on imported panels.

The report says procurement soared in part because the 30% tariff was lower than feared, and panel prices fell faster than expected because China pulled back its subsidies in June, creating an oversupply of modules in the global market that eroded the impact of the tariff.

The research firm raises its utility-scale solar forecast for 2018-23 by 1.9 GW, although the forecast is still 8% lower than before the tariffs were announced; utility projects make up more than half of the total solar market.

Utilities will eager to get projects going because of a federal solar tax credit that will begin phasing out in 2020, the report says, adding that next year will be the most impacted by the tariffs.

