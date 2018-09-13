Nintendo announces new 'Animal Crossing,' 'Final Fantasy' games for Switch

At the Nintendo Direct (OTCPK:NTDOY) presentation, the videogame maker announced it would have a version of hit Animal Crossing for the Switch.

That's the first core game in the series since Animal Crossing: New Leaf in 2013.

Also, Final Fantasy VII, IX and X will come to the Switch next year, Variety notes. That's the first time any of those games will be released on a Nintendo system.

They'll join the recently released Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age on the platform.