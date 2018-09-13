Gas explosions, fires break out in Massachusetts towns near Boston

NiSource (NYSE:NI) -6.2% after-hours following news that at least six people were injured and hundreds were ordered to evacuate their homes following a series of explosions and fires rocked three Massachusetts towns, apparently triggered by a gas pipeline rupture.

At least 70 incidents of fire, explosions and gas odor were reported in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover, according to Massachusetts State Police.

NiSource's Columbia Gas unit had said earlier that it would be upgrading gas lines in neighborhoods across the state, including the area where the explosions occurred, but it is not clear if any work was being done in those communities.

State police urged residents served by Columbia Gas to evacuate their homes, saying the utility was cutting pressure to its lines and that it would take “some time” to shut off all service.