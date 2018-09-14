Carolinas brace for Hurricane Florence

Florence was downgraded to a Category 1 storm on Thursday evening, but its sheer size and predicted deceleration means it could batter the U.S. East Coast with hurricane-force winds for nearly a full day.

Over 150,000 people in North Carolina residents are already without power as rains and floods threaten to inundate almost the entire state in several feet of water.

About $30B-60B in economic impact and damage is expected, according to estimates from AccuWeather.

