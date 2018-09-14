CFTC: Crypto laws require 'do no harm' approach

"When it comes to (cryptocurrency) fraud and manipulation, we need to be strong. When it comes to policymaking, I think we need to be slow and deliberate and well informed," said U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo.

Speaking to CNBC at the annual Singapore Summit, he added that the internet flourished because the government did not step in too heavily, and applied a "do no harm" approach.

