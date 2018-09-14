DocuSign announces pricing of upsized $500M convertible senior notes offering

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) prices $500M principal amount of 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. The principal amount of the offering was increased to $400M.

DocuSign also granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $75M of notes. Closing date is September 18.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of DocuSign and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2019, at a rate of 0.50% per year. The notes will mature on September 15, 2023, unless earlier converted, repurchased or redeemed. DocuSign may redeem the notes, at its option, on or after September 20, 2021.

Estimated net proceeds will be ~$487.6M (or $560.8M if the initial purchasers exercise their option). DocuSign intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions; acquisition of businesses and remaining for working capital and other general corporate purposes.