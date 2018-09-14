British business responds to Carney comments
- British business is responding to yesterday's comments made by BOE Governor Mark Carney, who said a "no-deal" Brexit would result in a 35% crash in home prices and the unemployment more than doubling.
- Major British companies have warned of the risk of border delays and additional charges, but some Brexiteers are calling Carney's predictions "completely wrong."
- JD Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin said he's got a "terrible record for making these sort of predictions."
