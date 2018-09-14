British business responds to Carney comments

Sep. 14, 2018 5:35 AM ETFXB, EWU, GBB-OLD, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBPBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • British business is responding to yesterday's comments made by BOE Governor Mark Carney, who said a "no-deal" Brexit would result in a 35% crash in home prices and the unemployment more than doubling.
  • Major British companies have warned of the risk of border delays and additional charges, but some Brexiteers are calling Carney's predictions "completely wrong."
  • JD Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin said he's got a "terrible record for making these sort of predictions."
  • ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.