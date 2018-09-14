Futures higher ahead of data release
- An economic data cluster is on tap for today.
- U.S. retail sales and import prices will come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by industrial production figures at 9:15 a.m. ET, and consumer sentiment and business inventories data at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- U.S. stock index futures are edging higher ahead of figures, with the Dow and S&P 500 up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq up 0.4%.
- Oil is up 0.4% at $68.84/bbl, gold is 0.3% higher at $1212/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.98%.
- ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV