Americold Realty Trust prices public offering of common shares
Sep. 14, 2018 6:17 AM ETAmericold Realty Trust (COLD)COLDBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) prices its public offering of 37,260,000 common shares at a price of $24.50 per share.
- Selling shareholders are selling an additional 27,260,000 common shares and have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 5,589,000 common shares.
- Closing date is September 18.
- Americold has entered into a forward sale agreement with Bank of America, N.A. with respect to 6M common shares.
- The Company will receive proceeds from its direct sale of 4M common shares and expects to use the net proceeds to initially increase cash on the Company’s balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.
- shares are down 2% premarket.