Karyopharm's selinexor shows treatment effect in mid-stage study in treatment-resistant multiple myeloma

Updated results from a Phase 2b clinical trial, STORM, evaluating Karyopharm Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:KPTI) selinexor in heavily pretreated penta-refractory multiple myeloma (MM) showed a treatment benefit. The data were presented at the Society of Hematologic Oncology Annual Meeting in Houston, TX.

The overall response rate (ORR) for patients receiving oral selinexor and dexamethasone was 26.2% with a median duration of response of 4.4 months. Median overall survival (OS) was 8.6 months. Almost 40% of patients who had a minimal response or better experienced median OS of 15.6 months.

Penta-refractory is defined as MM that has not responded to glucocorticoids, at one proteasome inhibitor, at least one immunomodulatory drug, daratumumab and has progressed following the most recent therapy.

The company has submitted its U.S. marketing application to the FDA under Fast Track and Orphan Drug status. A marketing application in Europe will be made in Q1 2019.

A Phase 3 study, BOSTON, evaluating selinexor, combined with Takeda's Velcade and dexamethasone, in MM patients who have received one-to-three prior lines of therapy should be fully enrolled by year-end. Topline data should be available in 2019. The results will support full U.S. approval.

