Blue Bird commences tender offer

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) commenced a tender offer to purchase up to $50M in the aggregate value of shares of common stock at a price of $28/share and 7.625% Series A Convertible Cumulative Preferred Stock, at a price of $241.69/share (equivalent to the common stock offer price multiplied by 8.6318).

The tender offer price of $28/share is 20% premium to the closing price of Blue Bird’s common stock of $23.25/share

The tender offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 P.M. on October 15, 2018, unless the tender offer is extended.

