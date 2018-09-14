CASI Pharmaceuticals announces $48.5M private placement

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announces a $48.5M private placement. The Company has entered into definitive securities purchase agreements pursuant to which the Company will issue 9,048,504 shares of Common Stock with accompanying warrants to purchase 2,714,548 shares of Common Stock.

The purchase price for each Common Stock and warrant is $5.36. The warrants will become exercisable 180 days after issuance at a $7.19 per share exercise price, and will expire three years from the date of issuance.

Net proceeds will be used to support commercial activities, ongoing business development activities, and for general working capital purposes.

Closing date is September 21.