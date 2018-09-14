Report: LG Display becomes iPhone's second OLED supplier

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has chosen LG Display (NYSE:LPL) as the second supplier of OLED screens for iPhones, according to the Electronic Times.

Sources at the South Korean paper say LG’s flexible panels recently passed Apple’s quality tests.

Samsung Display was the only OLED supplier for the iPhone X, which had a delayed release due to production issues, and Apple tries to avoid overreliance on one supplier.

LG experienced problems procuring production equipment for the smaller OLED panels, which pushed its full-fledged OLED shipments until next year.

