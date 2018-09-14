L Brands to close Henri Bendel business

L Brands, Inc. (LB) announces that it will close all all of its Henri Bendel stores and the Henri Bendel e-commerce website by next January.

"We are committed to improving performance in the business and increasing shareholder value. As part of that effort, we have decided to stop operating Bendel to improve company profitability and focus on our larger brands that have greater growth potential,” says L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner.

The company estimates that Henri Bendel 2018 revenues and operating loss, excluding closing costs, will be approximately $85M and $45M, respectively.

LB +0.40% premarket to $27.55

Source: Press Release