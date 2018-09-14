Nasdaq to acquire Cinnober

Nasdaq made a cash offer of $190M to acquire all outstanding shares and warrants in Cinnober at a price of SEK 75/share and SEK 85/warrant.

The company expects the transaction to meet the company’s 10% 3-5 year ROIC objective, and to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS within 12 months of closing.

The company will fund the acquisition with either cash on hand or liquidity available under existing credit facilities, and remains committed to the existing capital deployment priorities, including funding attractive organic investment opportunities, continuing its dividend growth and share repurchase objectives, as well as achieving a “mid-2x’s” gross debt to EBITDA ratio by mid-2019.

The acceptance period of the public tender offer is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to certain conditions customary in Swedish public tender offers.

Press Release