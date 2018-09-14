Nomura talks up Macau sector

Channel checks from Nomura with Macau casino operators indicate that trends are stronger than what's being represented by the steep drop in share prices across the sector.

Analyst Harry Curtis points to strength with VIP and junket operations from SunCity (SNCT) and strong demand at Melco Resorts & Entertainment's (NASDAQ:MLCO) City of Dreams property.

In premarket trading, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is up 1.6% and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is 0.8% higher . Melco Resorts & Entertainment is showing a 1.4% gain .

Sources: Bloomberg, GGR Asia