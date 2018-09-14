WSJ: Danske Bank in money laundering probe; Citi, Deutsche Bank involved

U.S. law enforcement agencies are probing Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF, OTCPK:DNKEY), Denmark’s largest bank, over allegations of massive money laundering flows from Russia and former Soviet states, WSJ reports.

The U.S. Department of Justice, Treasury Department and Securities and Exchange Commission are each examining after a confidential whistleblower complaint was filed to the SEC more than two years ago, according to the report.

The complaint identified Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), both overseen by U.S. regulators, as involved with transactions into and out of Danske Bank’s Estonian branch.