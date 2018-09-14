Banks mostly tone down expectations for Q3, but Wells Fargo delivers some good news

Among the takeaways from a number of presentations at the Barclays financial services conference this week, according to Evercore ISI's John Pancari: The fast loan growth story is taking longer than hoped to materialize, and net interest margins could disappoint.

He notes M&T (NYSE:MTB) trimmed its loan growth outlook, while Comerica (NYSE:CMA), SunTrust (NYSE:STI), and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) implied the same. A number of other players, however - PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), Citizens First (NYSE:CFG), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), and Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) - didn't change their loan growth guidance.

Source: Bloomberg

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is presenting today, and giving its shareholders some needed good news, lifting its two-year ROTCE target to 14-17% from 12-15% (presentation slides here). As for loans, C&I and consumer loans are seen slipping sequentially. Net interest margin in Q3 is expected to be flat from Q2. Its shares are higher by 0.8% premarket.

ETFs: KRE, KBE, IAT, KBWB, QABA, KBWR, DPST, WDRW, FTXO