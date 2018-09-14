Alnylam announces publication of data showing effect of patisiran on cardiac disease in hATTR
Sep. 14, 2018 8:01 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)ALNYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announces that results from exploratory cardiac assessments in the Phase 3 APOLLO study evaluating ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of polyneuropathy in hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis were just published online in the journal Circulation.
- In treated patients with evidence of cardiac amyloid involvement at study entry (n=126), left ventricular wall thickness was reduced by an average of 0.9 mm (p=0.017) compared to placebo.
- Global longitudinal strain, a predictor of survival in patients with ATTR and light-chain amyloidosis, was improved by an absolute value of -1.4% (p=0.015).
- A favorable impact of a cardiac biomarker called NT-proBNP was also observed in the cardiac subpopulation. Specifically, NT-proBNP levels were reduced 55% compared to control.
- Overall, the proportions of patients experiencing cardiac adverse events (AEs) and serious cardiac AEs were similar between the patisiran group and placebo. Four serious adverse reactions of atrioventricular (AV) heart block (2.7%) were observed in the patisiran group, including three cases of complete AV block, versus zero for placebo.
- The recent selloff (shares have dropped almost 25% this month) appears to be related to concerns that the FDA may not sign off of the cardiac data.