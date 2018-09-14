Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) initiated with Buy rating and $139 (14% upside) price target at Needham citing upside from Philips partnership and its pulse oximeter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) initiated with Hold rating and $36 (15% upside) price target at Stifel.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) initiated with Buy rating and $63 (29% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch. Share up 1% premarket.

Bovie Medical (NYSEMKT:BVX) initiated with Buy rating and $11 (70% upside) price target at Dougherty & Co.

UroGen (NASDAQ:URGN) resumed with Buy rating and $70 (57% upside) price target at Stifel.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) resumed with Buy rating and $199 (32% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch. Shares up 1% premarket.