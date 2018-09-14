Union suspends Monday strike at Total's North Sea platforms
Sep. 14, 2018 8:15 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)TTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The Unite labor union says it has suspended strike action that had been set for Monday at Total's (NYSE:TOT) North Sea oil and gas platforms after new proposals on working conditions were raised during talks yesterday.
- Monday would have been the sixth in a series of 12- and 24-hour strikes at TOT's Alwyn, Dunbar and Elgin-Franklin complexes that began on July 23.
- Gas production has been reduced by as much as 13M cm/day and oil production by 70K bbl/day by the strikes.
- The dispute centers on TOT's demands for all its North Sea offshore workers to accept three-week offshore shifts, which the company says are necessary for the viability of its North Sea business.