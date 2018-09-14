Baird rings the register on Tandem Diabetes; shares down more than 4%

via Notable Calls

The team that recommended buying Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) at $2 back in March is headed to the sidelines after the stock's parabolic run to more than $51.

"In 16 years in the business, we've never seen anything like TNDM's 25-fold

return just this year. And for the vast majority of that run, we've been fully on board," says Baird. "Valuation has to matter at some point."

Noting the stock is currently trading at about 50x 2021 estimates, Baird downgrades to Neutral, and suggests something in the high $30-low $40 range as a better entry point.