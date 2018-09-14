Staples wins battle for Essendant

Staples announces that it will acquire Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) for $996M.

The revised offer from Staples is for $12.80 per share.

Staples has been battling with Genuine Parts' (NYSE:GPC) S.P. Richards to land Essendant.

Essendant statement: "After carefully evaluating Staples' revised offer, including taking into account the extended regulatory process and risks associated with the S.P. Richards transaction and the continued challenges presented by the rapidly changing industry dynamics on our ability to realize value in combination with S.P. Richards, we are confident that the Staples transaction is in the best interest of Essendant shareholders."

Shares of Essendant are under a Nasdaq trading halt.

Source: Press Release