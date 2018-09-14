Chevron signs with Sempra's iEnova for Mexican refined fuels terminal

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) says its iEnova subsidiary in Mexico has signed a long-term contract with Chevron (NYSE:CVX) for 50% of the 1M-barrel initial capacity of the Topolobampo refined fuels marine terminal in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Under the agreement, CVX will have storage capacity of 500K barrels of refined fuels and the option to acquire up to 25% of the equity in the terminal after commercial operations begin, which is anticipated by Q4 2020.

SRE says IEnova also signed a separate long-term contract for the remaining half of the facility's initial storage capacity with another U.S. large independent refiner to be announced later.

Earlier this week, IEnova said BP signed a long-term deal to utilize 50% of the 1M-barrel initial storage capacity at another liquid fuels terminal to be constructed in Baja California; CVX agreed earlier this year to utilize the other 50% capacity of the Baja facility.