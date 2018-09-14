Qutoutiao announces pricing of IPO

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) priced its IPO of 12M ADS at US$7/ADS for ~$84M, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs.

Each four ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “QTT” on September 14, 2018.

Underwriters have an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 1.8M additional ADSs.

Press Release