Argus boosts its AMD target; AMD +2.9%

Argus maintains a Buy rating on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and raises the target from $23 to $40, a 31% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Jim Kelleher says AMD’s Epyc server chip represents a current and future threat to Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) data center CPUs. AMD’s Ryzen CPUs are also appearing in more desktop and notebook PCs.

AMD shares are up 2.9% premarket to $31.37 after being pressed down to roughly seven-week lows yesterday afternoon.

