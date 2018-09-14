Retail sales miss in a different light

The disappointing 0.1% gain in retail sales was offset somewhat by an upward revision in the July retail sales tally to +0.7% from +0.5%.

On a year-over-year comparison the retail sales numbers look a little brighter, retail sales were up 6.6% in August, led by gains in gas stations (+20.3% Y/Y), clothing stores (+6.3%), grocery stores (+4.3%), general merchandise stores (+3.7%), food services/drinking places (+10.1%) and nonstore retailers (+10.4%).

