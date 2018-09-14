Allogene Therapeutics readies IPO

South San Francisco, CA-based Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The clinical-stage biotech, formed by Pfizer and Cellectis, develops allogeneic (off-the-shelf) T cell therapies for cancer. Lead candidate is UCART19, being developed with Servier, for the treatment of ALL. Registrational studies should commence in H2 2019. An IND for its second anti-CD19 CAR T, ALLO-501, will be filed in H1 2019 with an initial indication of NHL.

2018 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 137.6; Net Loss: (137.5); Cash Burn: (6.0).