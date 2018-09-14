Dividends on the menu at Dave & Buster's
Sep. 14, 2018 9:03 AM ET
- Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) announces that it's initiating a $0.15 per share quarterly dividend. The dividend yield at yesterday's closing price is 1.04%.
- The board also increased the company’s total share repurchase authorization by $100M and extended the share repurchase program through the end of FY20. Including the additional authorization, D&B now has ~$146.9M available for share repurchases.
- Hedgeye's Howard Penney is already puzzling over the capital allocation move. "Over the next 12 months if $PLAY spends $100MM buying stock back and spends $190 million in cap ex it will need to borrow $ to pay the dividend! The dividend is purely a cosmetic move for company that has declining customer counts," he tweets. Hedgeye has been warning on Dave & Buster's since last year.
- Over the last 52 weeks, Dave & Buster's ranks 30th out of the 47 restaurants stocks with a market cap of at least $50M with a +10.3% performance.
- PLAY +1.82% in premarket action.
