Devon Energy says on track to buy back nearly 20% of shares outstanding

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) says it has completed its initial accelerated share repurchase program that began in early August, which is part of the company’s $4B stock buyback authorization expiring at year-end 2019.

With the completion of the initial program, DVN says it is continuing to advance its share repurchase activity in the open market, expecting to buy back an incremental $500M before its Q3 earnings call.

DVN says it expects to complete its $4B buyback program in early 2019 and is on track to repurchase nearly 20% of outstanding common shares.