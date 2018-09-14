Silver Lake on the scene at AMC Entertainment

Private equity heavyweight Silver Lake will invest $600M in AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) as part of an investor agreement that includes senior unsecured notes and convertible stock. Silver Lake will also have a voice in picking a candidate for the AMC board with "significant" tech experience.

"We expect that Silver Lake will add significant value to AMC as it comes into our Boardroom, given its longstanding experience and savvy in the technology and media sectors," says AMC CEO Adam Aronm.

Related to the deal, AMC repurchases ~24M shares of AMC Class B common stock from Wanda at $17.50 per share. AMC will also pay a special dividend of $1.55 per share to all AMC Class A and Class B common shareholders of record as of September 25. The special dividend will not be paid to Wanda on the shares repurchased by AMC.