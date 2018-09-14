Sears Holdings asset deal to go to vote

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) says the potential deal to sell Kenmore and home improvement assets to Eddie Lampert-controlled ESL Investments will be subject to a vote of "disinterested" shareholders. A special committee of independent directors is also reviewing this proposal on behalf of the company.

Sears is up 13% in premarket trading, although at the depressed share price the move only represents a gain of $0.16. Widening out the scope, Sears is still down 64% YTD.

Sears is only covered by one Wall Street investment firm, but remains a favorite target of discussion in the short-selling community.