Royal Gold, Vale reach settlement in Voisey's Bay royalty dispute

Royal Gold (RGLD +0.2% ) says it reached a settlement with Vale (VALE +2.4% ) and Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF) on litigation related to calculation of royalties on the sale of all concentrates produced from the Voisey’s Bay mine in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

The parties agree to a new method for calculating the royalty related to concentrates processed prospectively at Vale’s Long Harbour Processing Plant, which will be effective for all Voisey’s Bay mine production after April 1, 2018; specific terms of the settlement are confidential.

The Voisey’s Bay 3% net smelter return royalty is 90% owned by a subsidiary of RGLD and 10% by the Labrador Nickel Royalty Limited Partnership, of which Altius is a 10% owner.