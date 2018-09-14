Revance slips 6% on Allergan takeout of Bonti

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC -5.6% ) is down on light volume in early trade on the heels of Allergan's announced acquisition of Bonti, a developer of fast-acting neurotoxin treatments, including a Phase 2 candidate for frown lines.

Revance plans to file a U.S. application for frown line treatment daxibotulinumtoxinA in H1 2019.

Evolus (EOLS -0.9% ) has recently sold off as well.

Update: RVNC has rebounded 14% from its intraday low of $22.25. Cheerleader Cowen and Company is defending the stock (BUY/$55) saying Allergan could scoop it up for $2B - 3B, double or triple its current value.