Revance slips 6% on Allergan takeout of Bonti

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC -5.6%) is down on light volume in early trade on the heels of Allergan's announced acquisition of Bonti, a developer of fast-acting neurotoxin treatments, including a Phase 2 candidate for frown lines.
Revance plans to file a U.S. application for frown line treatment daxibotulinumtoxinA in H1 2019.
Evolus (EOLS -0.9%) has recently sold off as well.
Previously: Allergan to acquire Bonti for $195M (Sept. 14)
Previously: Evolus continues slide, down 3% (Sept. 13)
Update: RVNC has rebounded 14% from its intraday low of $22.25. Cheerleader Cowen and Company is defending the stock (BUY/$55) saying Allergan could scoop it up for $2B - 3B, double or triple its current value.
Evolus is down 4%. No defenders have spoken up yet.
